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Ligue Magnus
Hockey sur glace - LM - Finale Bordeaux Champion
RÃ©sultat des Play-offs - Match 5 de la finale du championnat Elite franÃ§ais de Hockey sur glace (Ligue Magnus - Saison 2025-2026.
Source : MÃ©dia Sports Loisirs / la rÃ©daction
La rÃ©daction / sl
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 18/04/2026 à 23:03
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MATCH 5 - Samedi 18 Avril 2026
Play-Off - Finale M5
Samedi 18/04/2026 - 20h30
Grenoble
Bordeaux
2 - 5
(0-2 1-2 1-1)
NB : Cliquez sur le nom de club pour obtenir sa composition et ses fiches joueurs.
NB : Cliquez sur le score pour obtenir la feuille de match.
SUIVI DES SERIES
Evol
M1
M2
M3
M4
M5
M6
M7
Grenoble
1
4
3**
3
1
2
0
0
Bordeaux
4
5
2
4
5
5
0
0
Bordeaux gagne la série 4 à 1
BORDEAUX CHAMPION DE FRANCE
* Prolongation - ** TaB
â€‹CALENDRIER
Vendredi 10 Avril
Samedi 11 Avril
Mardi 14 Avril
Mercredi 15 avril
Samedi 18 avril
Lundi 20 avril (si nécessaire)
Mercredi 22 avril (si nécessaire)
SONDAGE
© 2026 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
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