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Ligue Magnus
Hockey sur glace - LM - Finale Bordeaux Champion
 
RÃ©sultat des Play-offs - Match 5 de la finale du championnat Elite franÃ§ais de Hockey sur glace (Ligue Magnus - Saison 2025-2026.
 
Source : MÃ©dia Sports Loisirs / la rÃ©daction La rÃ©daction / sl
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 18/04/2026 à 23:03



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MATCH 5 - Samedi 18 Avril 2026
 
 
 
Play-Off - Finale M5 Samedi 18/04/2026 - 20h30 Grenoble Bordeaux 2 - 5 (0-2 1-2 1-1)

NB : Cliquez sur le nom de club pour obtenir sa composition et ses fiches joueurs.
NB : Cliquez sur le score pour obtenir la feuille de match.
 

SUIVI DES SERIES
 
  Evol M1 M2 M3 M4 M5 M6 M7
Grenoble 1 4 3** 3 1 2 0 0
Bordeaux 4 5 2 4 5 5 0 0
Bordeaux gagne la série 4 à 1
BORDEAUX CHAMPION DE FRANCE

* Prolongation - ** TaB
 
â€‹CALENDRIER
  • Vendredi 10 Avril
  • Samedi 11 Avril
  • Mardi 14 Avril
  • Mercredi 15 avril
  • Samedi 18 avril
  • Lundi 20 avril (si nécessaire)
  • Mercredi 22 avril (si nécessaire)
 

  
            
 
      
 
 
Photo hockey LM - Finale Bordeaux Champion - Ligue Magnus

Photo hockey LM - Finale Bordeaux Champion - Ligue Magnus


SONDAGE

 
 
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