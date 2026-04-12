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Championnats du monde
Hockey sur glace - MONDIAL D1 GA - La France s'incline en Prolongation face Ã  la Hongrie
 
Budapest du 12 au 18 avril 2026. Calendrier - RÃ©sultats et Classement... avril 2026.
 
Source : iihf La rÃ©daction HH
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 13/04/2026 à 08:18
 
MONDIAL D1A - FEMININ SENIORS
Budapest (12–18 avril 2026) 
 
 
12 Avril 2026 12h30  Chine  Slovaquie 0 - 7
16h00  Italie  Norvège 2 - 1
19h30  France  Hongrie 2 - 3 Prl
13 Avril 2026 12h30  Slovaquie  Italie 4 - 6
16h00  Norvège  France 0 - 0
19h30  Hongrie  Chine 0 -0
15 Avril 2026 12h30  Norvège  Chine 0 - 0
16h00  Hongrie  Slovaquie 0 - 0
19h30  Italie  France 0 - 0
17 Avril2026 12h30  France  Chine 0 - 0
16h00  Hongrie  Italie 0 - 0
19h30  Slovaquie  Norvège 0 - 0
18 Avril 2026 12h30  Chine  Italie 0 - 0
16h00  Slovaquie  France 0 - 0
19h30  Norvège  Hongrie 0 - 0


 
CLASSEMENT
 
  EQUIPES MJ V VP D DP PTS
 1      Slovaquie 1 1 0 0 0 3
2      Italie 1 1 0 0 0 3
3      Hongrie 1 0 1 0 0 2
4      France  1 0 0 0 1 1
5     Norvège 1 0 0 1 0 0
6     Chine 1 0 0 1 0 0
 
    Promotion - Championnat du Monde ELITE
    Relégation - Championnat du Monde - Division IB



Photo hockey MONDIAL D1 GA - La France s
 
 
https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2026/wwia/schedule
 
 
 
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