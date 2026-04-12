Championnats du monde Hockey sur glace - MONDIAL D1A - La France retrouve l'ELITE Budapest du 12 au 18 avril 2026. Calendrier - RÃ©sultats et Classement... avril 2026. En s'imposant pour la derniÃ¨re rencontre face Ã la Slovaquie et aprÃ¨s avoir Ã©tÃ© battues par la Hongrie en match d'ouverture aprÃ¨s prolongation, puis s'Ãªtre imposÃ©es face Ã la NorvÃ¨ge puis face Ã l'Italie et la Chine les BLEUES finissent PREMIERES et retrouvent L'ELITE. Source : iihf La rÃ©daction HH Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 19/04/2026 à 06:02 Tweeter MONDIAL D1A - FEMININ SENIORS

Budapest (12–18 avril 2026) 12 Avril 2026 12h30 Chine Slovaquie 0 - 7 16h00 Italie Norvège 2 - 1 19h30 France Hongrie 2 - 3 Prl 13 Avril 2026 12h30 Slovaquie Italie 4 - 6 16h00 Norvège France 1 - 4 19h30 Hongrie Chine 4 - 0 15 Avril 2026 12h30 Norvège Chine 4 - 0 16h00 Hongrie Slovaquie 0 - 2 19h30 Italie France 2 - 3 TAB 17 Avril2026 12h30 France Chine 8 - 1 16h00 Hongrie Italie 3 - 2 19h30 Slovaquie Norvège 5 - 1 18 Avril 2026 12h30 Chine Italie 0 - 7 16h00 Slovaquie France 1 - 3 19h30 Norvège Hongrie 1 - 4



CLASSEMENT EQUIPES MJ V VP D DP PTS 1 France 5 3 1 0 1 12 2 Hongrie 5 3 1 1 0 11 3 Italie 5 3 0 1 1 10 4 Slovaquie 5 3 0 2 0 9 5 Norvège 5 1 0 4 0 3 6 Chine 5 0 0 5 0 0 Promotion - Championnat du Monde ELITE Relégation - Championnat du Monde - Division IB







https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2026/wwia/schedule

https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2026/wwia/standings/roundrobin © 2026 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs. Retour Réactions sur la news Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.











trueanal.org ...Bitte wÃ¤hlen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...