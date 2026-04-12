Accueil
Editorial
Liens
Stages et Tournois
Boutique
Petites annonces
Partenaires
Nos flash infos
RSS
Championnats du monde
Hockey sur glace - MONDIAL D1A - La France retrouve l'ELITE
Budapest du 12 au 18 avril 2026. Calendrier - RÃ©sultats et Classement... avril 2026. En s'imposant pour la derniÃ¨re rencontre face Ã la Slovaquie et aprÃ¨s avoir Ã©tÃ© battues par la Hongrie en match d'ouverture aprÃ¨s prolongation, puis s'Ãªtre imposÃ©es face Ã la NorvÃ¨ge puis face Ã l'Italie et la Chine les BLEUES finissent PREMIERES et retrouvent L'ELITE.
Source : iihf
La rÃ©daction HH
Posté par Hockey Hebdo
le 19/04/2026 à 06:02
Tweeter
MONDIAL D1A - FEMININ SENIORS
Budapest (12–18 avril 2026)
12 Avril 2026
12h30
Chine
Slovaquie
0 - 7
16h00
Italie
Norvège
2 - 1
19h30
France
Hongrie
2 - 3 Prl
13 Avril 2026
12h30
Slovaquie
Italie
4 - 6
16h00
Norvège
France
1 - 4
19h30
Hongrie
Chine
4 - 0
15 Avril 2026
12h30
Norvège
Chine
4 - 0
16h00
Hongrie
Slovaquie
0 - 2
19h30
Italie
France
2 - 3 TAB
17 Avril2026
12h30
France
Chine
8 - 1
16h00
Hongrie
Italie
3 - 2
19h30
Slovaquie
Norvège
5 - 1
18 Avril 2026
12h30
Chine
Italie
0 - 7
16h00
Slovaquie
France
1 - 3
19h30
Norvège
Hongrie
1 - 4
CLASSEMENT
EQUIPES
MJ
V
VP
D
DP
PTS
1
France
5
3
1
0
1
12
2
Hongrie
5
3
1
1
0
11
3
Italie
5
3
0
1
1
10
4
Slovaquie
5
3
0
2
0
9
5
Norvège
5
1
0
4
0
3
6
Chine
5
0
0
5
0
0
Promotion - Championnat du Monde ELITE
Relégation - Championnat du Monde - Division IB
https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2026/wwia/schedule
https://www.iihf.com/en/events/2026/wwia/standings/roundrobin
© 2026 Hockeyhebdo.com - Reproduction totale ou partielle interdite sauf autorisation des auteurs.
Retour
Réactions sur la news
Afin de poster un commentaire, identifiez-vous.
trueanal.org
...Bitte wÃ¤hlen Sie Ihre Sprache... Choose your language in just one click... Choisissez votre langue, clic plus haut...
accueil
-
actualités
-
chroniques
-
interview
-
mentions légales