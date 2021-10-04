Rencontres du mardi 28 septembre HC Ambrì-Piotta 4-0 EHC Biel-Bienne Fribourg-Gottéron 3-2 HC Lugano SCRJ Lakers 3-2 HC Ajoie Lausanne HC 4-1 SC Bern (galerie photos)
SCL Tigers 1-2 EV Zug ZSC Lions 4-3 HC Davos
Rencontres du vendredi 1er octobre
HC Ambrì-Piotta 3-4 ap HC Lugano SC Bern 4-1 SCRJ Lakers
Lausanne HC 2-3 ZSC Lions (galerie photos)
SCL Tigers 1-3 Fribourg-Gottéron EV Zug 5-4 ap Genève-Servette HC
Rencontres du samedi 2 octobre HC Ajoie 3-2 SCL Tigers EHC Biel-Bienne 4-2 EV Zug Fribourg-Gottéron 6-3 HC Davos
Genève-Servette HC 4-10 HC Ambrì-Piotta (galerie photos)
HC Lugano 1-4 Lausanne HC
ZSC Lions 0-1 SC Bern
Rencontre du dimanche 3 octobre HC Davos 6-0 HC Ajoie
Classement après le match du 3 octobre
1. EHC Biel-Bienne 25 pts
2. Fribourg-Gottéron 23 pts
3. EV Zug 23 pts
4. ZSC Lions 20 pts
5. HC Davos 16 pts
6. HC Lugano 16 pts
---------------------------------------
7. SCRJ Lakers 15 pts
8. HC Ambrì-Piotta 13 pts
9. SC Bern 13 pts
10. Lausanne HC 11 pts
---------------------------------------
11. HC Ajoie 9 pts
12. Genève-Servette HC 9 pts
13. SCL Tigers 9 pts
Prochaines journées: mardi, vendredi et samedi, 5, 8 et 9 octobre
Rencontres du mardi 28 septembre HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 5-2 GCK Lions EHC Kloten 3-0 SC Langenthal
HC Sierre 2-3 EHC Olten HC Thurgau 3-2 ap EHC Visp HCB Ticino Rockets 6-5 ap EVZ Academy
Rencontres du samedi 2 octobre GCK Lions 9-1 HCB Ticino Rockets
SC Langenthal 2-5 HC Sierre EHC Olten 4-1 HC Thurgau
EHC Winterthur 1-6 EHC Kloten
EHC Visp 2-4 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
Classement après les matchs du 2 octobre
1. EHC Olten 22 pts
2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 17 pts
3. EHC Kloten 15 pts
4. EHC Visp 13 pts
5. SC Langenthal 12 pts
6. HC Sierre 12 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Thurgau 11 pts
8. GCK Lions 9 pts