Suisse - Divers Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Davos bien chez lui Le HCD s'est offert le HC Ajoie de manière nette et sans bavure. Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 04/10/2021 à 10:05 Tweeter Vous pourrez trouver une présentation de chaque équipe de National League et le pronostic de votre rédaction: dans nos article dédié . Egalement, vous pouvez retrouver les compositions de chaque équipe et l' état des blessés

Rencontres du mardi 28 septembre

HC Ambrì-Piotta 4-0 EHC Biel-Bienne

Fribourg-Gottéron 3-2 HC Lugano

SCRJ Lakers 3-2 HC Ajoie

Lausanne HC 4-1 SC Bern (

SCL Tigers 1-2 EV Zug

ZSC Lions 4-3 HC Davos



Rencontres du vendredi 1er octobre

HC Ambrì-Piotta 3-4 ap HC Lugano

SC Bern 4-1 SCRJ Lakers

Lausanne HC 2-3 ZSC Lions (galerie photos)

SCL Tigers 1-3 Fribourg-Gottéron

EV Zug 5-4 ap Genève-Servette HC



Rencontres du samedi 2 octobre

HC Ajoie 3-2 SCL Tigers

EHC Biel-Bienne 4-2 EV Zug

Fribourg-Gottéron 6-3 HC Davos

Genève-Servette HC 4-10 HC Ambrì-Piotta (galerie photos)

HC Lugano 1-4 Lausanne HC

ZSC Lions 0-1 SC Bern



Rencontre du dimanche 3 octobre

HC Davos 6-0 HC Ajoie



Classement après le match du 3 octobre

1. EHC Biel-Bienne 25 pts

2. Fribourg-Gottéron 23 pts

3. EV Zug 23 pts

4. ZSC Lions 20 pts

5. HC Davos 16 pts

6. HC Lugano 16 pts

---------------------------------------

7. SCRJ Lakers 15 pts

8. HC Ambrì-Piotta 13 pts

9. SC Bern 13 pts

10. Lausanne HC 11 pts

---------------------------------------

11. HC Ajoie 9 pts

12. Genève-Servette HC 9 pts

13. SCL Tigers 9 pts



Prochaines journées: mardi, vendredi et samedi, 5, 8 et 9 octobre Rencontres du mardi 28 septembre

HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 5-2 GCK Lions

EHC Kloten 3-0 SC Langenthal

HC Sierre 2-3 EHC Olten

HC Thurgau 3-2 ap EHC Visp

HCB Ticino Rockets 6-5 ap EVZ Academy



Rencontres du samedi 2 octobre

GCK Lions 9-1 HCB Ticino Rockets

SC Langenthal 2-5 HC Sierre

EHC Olten 4-1 HC Thurgau

EHC Winterthur 1-6 EHC Kloten

EHC Visp 2-4 HC La Chaux-de-Fonds

Classement après les matchs du 2 octobre 1. EHC Olten 22 pts

3. EHC Kloten 15 pts

4. EHC Visp 13 pts

5. SC Langenthal 12 pts

6. HC Sierre 12 pts

---------------------------------------

7. HC Thurgau 11 pts

8. GCK Lions 9 pts

10. HCB Ticino Rockets 2 pts

---------------------------------------

11. EVZ Academy 1 pt



