Suisse - Divers
Hockey sur glace - Suisse: Fribourg cavalier seul
 
Aucune équipe de National League n'est blanchie. Zug et Berne gagnent à la maison, Fribourg est le seul Romand à avoir pris trois points. Lugano s'offre le derby tessinois.
 
Source : MSL Stéphane Ducret
Posté par Hockey Hebdo le 02/10/2021 à 10:19
 
Rencontres du mardi 28 septembre
HC Ambrì-Piotta 4-0 EHC Biel-Bienne
Fribourg-Gottéron 3-2 HC Lugano
SCRJ Lakers 3-2 HC Ajoie
Lausanne HC 4-1 SC Bern (galerie photos)
SCL Tigers 1-2 EV Zug
ZSC Lions 4-3 HC Davos

Rencontres du vendredi 1er octobre
HC Ambrì-Piotta 3-4 ap HC Lugano
SC Bern 4-1 SCRJ Lakers
Lausanne HC 2-3 ZSC Lions
SCL Tigers 1-3 Fribourg-Gottéron
EV Zug 5-4 ap Genève-Servette HC

Rencontres du samedi 2 octobre
HC Ajoie - SCL Tigers
EHC Biel-Bienne - EV Zug
Fribourg-Gottéron - HC Davos
Genève-Servette HC - HC Ambrì-Piotta
HC Lugano - Lausanne HC
ZSC Lions - SC Bern

Rencontre du dimanche 3 octobre
HC Davos - HC Ajoie

Classement après le match du 28 septembre
1. EHC Biel-Bienne 22 pts
2. EV Zug 21 pts
3. ZSC Lions 17 pts
4. Fribourg-Gottéron 17 pts
5. SCRJ Lakers 15 pts
6. HC Lugano 14 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Davos 13 pts
8. HC Ambrì-Piotta 11 pts
9. SCL Tigers 9 pts
10. Lausanne HC 8 pts
---------------------------------------
11. Genève-Servette HC 8 pts
12. SC Bern 7 pts
13. HC Ajoie 6 pts

Prochaines journées: mardi, vendredi et samedi, 5, 8 et 9 octobre
 
Rencontres du mardi 28 septembre
HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 5-2 GCK Lions
EHC Kloten 3-0 SC Langenthal
HC Sierre 2-3 EHC Olten
HC Thurgau 3-2 ap EHC Visp
HCB Ticino Rockets 6-5 ap EVZ Academy

Rencontres du samedi 2 octobre
GCK Lions - HCB Ticino Rockets
SC Langenthal - HC Sierre
EHC Olten - HC Thurgau
EHC Winterthur - EHC Kloten
EHC Visp - HC La Chaux-de-Fonds
 
Classement après les matchs du 28 septembre
1. EHC Olten 19 pts
2. HC La Chaux-de-Fonds 14 pts
3. EHC Visp 13 pts
4. EHC Kloten 12 pts
5. SC Langenthal 12 pts
6. HC Thurgau 11 pts
---------------------------------------
7. HC Sierre 9 pts
8. GCK Lions 6 pts
9. EHC Winterthur 6 pts
10. HCB Ticino Rockets 2 pts
---------------------------------------
11. EVZ Academy 1 pt

Prochaines journées: mardi, vendredi et samedi, 5, 8 et 9 octobre
 
 
